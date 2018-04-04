THE LIST: All of the local high school spring musicals

High School musicals begin this weekend



File photo

UNDATED – One of the most exciting and busiest times of the year at our Valley high schools is here.it’s High School Musical season! Here’s a list of which schools are hitting the stage this weekend:

Lewisburg presents The Little Mermaid Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all at 7 p.m. Danville presents Annie Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 p.m. Lourdes Regional presents Alladin Jr . Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Central Columbia presents Les Miserables Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Bloomsburg presents Mary Poppins Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Meadowbrook Christian presents Cinderella Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.