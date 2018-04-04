THE LIST: All of the local high school spring musicals

High School musicals begin this weekend
UNDATED – One of the most exciting and busiest times of the year at our Valley high schools is here.it’s High School Musical season! Here’s a list of which schools are hitting the stage this weekend:
- Lewisburg presents The Little Mermaid Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.
- Danville presents Annie Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.
- Lourdes Regional presents Alladin Jr. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
- Central Columbia presents Les Miserables Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Bloomsburg presents Mary Poppins Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Meadowbrook Christian presents Cinderella Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.
|School
|Show
|Dates
|Order
|Benton
|Once On This Island
|April 6,7,8
|7
|Bloomsburg
|Mary Poppins
|March 9,10
|2
|Central Columbia
|Les Miserables
|March 8,9,10,11
|1
|Columbia County Christian
|Singing in the Rain
|April 19,20,21
|9
|Danville
|Annie
|March 8,9,10
|1
|East Lycoming
|Beauty and the Beast
|March 30,31
|6
|Jersey Shore
|Little Shop of Horrors
|April 27,28,29
|12
|Lewisburg
|Little Mermaid
|March 8,9,10
|1
|Line Mountain
|The Addams Family
|March 22,23,24
|5
|Loyalsock Township
|Nine to Five
|March 16,17,18
|4
|Meadowbrook Christian
|Cinderella
|March 8,9,10
|1
|Midd West
|Mary Poppins
|April 12,13,14,15
|8
|Mifflinburg
|Kiss Me Kate
|March 15,16,17
|3
|Millville
|The Addams Family
|March 22,23,24
|5
|Milton
|Once On This Island
|April 12,13,14
|8
|Montgomery
|Into the Woods
|Montoursville
|Seusical
|March 9,10,11
|2
|Mount Carmel
|Fiddler on the Roof
|March 16,17
|4
|Muncy
|High School Musical
|March 22,23,24
|5
|Our Lady of Lourdes
|Alladin Jr.
|March 9,10
|2
|Selinsgrove
|The Wizard of Oz
|April 12,13,14
|8
|Shamokin
|Into the Woods
|April 6,7
|7
|Shikellamy
|Ragtime
|April 26,27,28,29
|11
|South Williamsport
|Footloose
|March 16,17,18
|4
|Southern Columbia
|Schrek
|March 16,17,18
|4
|St. John’s Neuman
|You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown
|April 20,21,22
|10
|Sunbury Christian Academy
|Annie
|April 26,27,28,29
|11
|Warrior Run
|Seusical
|March 22,23,24
|5
|Williamsport
|Hunchback of Notre Dame
|April 13,14
|8