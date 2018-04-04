Home
THE LIST: All of the local high school spring musicals

THE LIST: All of the local high school spring musicals

WKOK Staff | April 4, 2018 |

High School musicals begin this weekend


File photo

UNDATED – One of the most exciting and busiest times of the year at our Valley high schools is here.it’s High School Musical season! Here’s a list of which schools are hitting the stage this weekend:

 

  • Lewisburg presents The Little Mermaid Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.
  • Danville presents Annie Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.
  • Lourdes Regional presents Alladin Jr. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
  • Central Columbia presents Les Miserables Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
  • Bloomsburg presents Mary Poppins Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Meadowbrook Christian presents Cinderella Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.

 

School Show Dates Order
Benton Once On This Island April 6,7,8 7
Bloomsburg Mary Poppins March 9,10 2
Central Columbia Les Miserables March 8,9,10,11 1
Columbia County Christian Singing in the Rain April 19,20,21 9
Danville Annie March 8,9,10 1
East Lycoming Beauty and the Beast March 30,31 6
Jersey Shore Little Shop of Horrors April 27,28,29 12
Lewisburg Little Mermaid March 8,9,10 1
Line Mountain The Addams Family March 22,23,24 5
Loyalsock Township Nine to Five March 16,17,18 4
Meadowbrook Christian Cinderella March 8,9,10 1
Midd West Mary Poppins April 12,13,14,15 8
Mifflinburg Kiss Me Kate March 15,16,17 3
Millville The Addams Family March 22,23,24 5
Milton Once On This Island April 12,13,14 8
Montgomery Into the Woods
Montoursville Seusical March 9,10,11 2
Mount Carmel Fiddler on the Roof March 16,17 4
Muncy High School Musical March 22,23,24 5
Our Lady of Lourdes Alladin Jr. March 9,10 2
Selinsgrove The Wizard of Oz April 12,13,14 8
Shamokin Into the Woods April 6,7 7
Shikellamy Ragtime April 26,27,28,29 11
South Williamsport Footloose March 16,17,18 4
Southern Columbia Schrek March 16,17,18 4
St. John’s Neuman You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown April 20,21,22 10
Sunbury Christian Academy Annie April 26,27,28,29 11
Warrior Run Seusical March 22,23,24 5
Williamsport Hunchback of Notre Dame April 13,14 8
About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff