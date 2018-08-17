Current Valley priest says youth protection is a top priority

DANVILLE – Despite news that the Catholic church covered up child molestation decades ago, one local priest says, now is the time to reiterate that churches and Sunday schools are safe places for kids.

Father James Lease, the pastor at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Danville, discussed how important youth safety is in the church, “We’ve actually had a zero tolerance policy since 1995. Bishop Ditillo raised the bar on youth protection. We’ve been training people on safe environments for years, and as you know in Pennsylvania we’re all mandated reporters. So we certainly take youth protection seriously.”

Father Lease also talked about the precautions the church has in place to help with child safety, “We all have to do background checks, just like most any other volunteer or employee in Pennsylvania that works with children and youth. For seminary formation, we have to undergo psychological evaluations before we’re admitted.”

The state Attorney General’s Grand Jury Report was released this week.