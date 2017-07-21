Culver to host senior expo in Sunbury

SUNBURY—Senior Citizens and their caregivers are invited to attend a free event just for seniors citizens. State house member Lynda Schlegel Culver( R-108th, Sunbury) is hosting a Senior Expo, next Thursday, July 27, at the Shikellamy High School. The expo features free health screenings, including blood pressure, stroke, sun damage, foot health and balance.

The expo will be from 10am until 1pm in the high school cafeteria. Nearly 50 local vendors are scheduled to attend to provide beneficial information to seniors. Door prizes are available and lunch refreshments will be provided. More information is available at 570-286-5885.