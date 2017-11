MONTOURSVILLE– Work on the CSVT project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties will take a break for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. There will be no lane closures on Route 15 in Winfield, or on Route 147 in Point Township Thursday and Friday.

Single lane closures will be in place on Route 15 southbound through winter. Also, at the Winfield interchange, drilling will begin to prepare for future blasting operations. No date has been set for blasting. (Sarah Benek)