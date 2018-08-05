CSVT work in West Branch to impact boating soon

SUNBURY— CSVT river bridge construction will mean limited boating soon on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. PennDOT says the construction causeway is expected to be transitioned to the north side of the river within the next three weeks. They say work will be performed day and night and boaters are advised to avoid this area.

Meantime, at the Winfield Interchange, PennDOT says work will be performed on the bridges over existing Route 15 overnight this week with delays expected.

In Northumberland County crews will continue working on the Route 147 southbound bridge over Chillisquaque Creek and the bridge over Ridge Road.