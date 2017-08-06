CSVT updates and road report

MONTOURSVILLE – Work is progressing on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project and we have some updates on the work happening in the region:

On Route 147, north of Ridge Road in Northumberland County, two way traffic conditions remain in place, but traffic has been shifted to the southbound shoulder while the northbound lane is reconstructed. This work is expected to be completed mid-week, with line painting and final paving at times with flagging.

Bridge, excavation and embankment work all continue throughout the project limits.

Construction of the river bridge piers on the west side of the river continues.

And a long term lane restriction is in place on Route 15, south of Winfield near County Line Road. That will remain in place while reconstruction of that roadway is underway. You may want to plan some extra time if traveling through that portion of Route 15 in the coming weeks.

Motorists can check roadway conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. You can also get more information on the CSVT project at www.csvt.com (Sara Lauver)