CSVT UPDATE: Relocated section of Ridge Road now open

A short section of Ridge Road has been relocated

NORTHUMBERLAND – Construction of the relocated section of Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County is complete. The new section of road is now open. Ridge Road now intersects with Route 147 across from the UGI building. It’s about a quarter-mile north of the road’s previous intersection.

The old section of the road intersecting with Route 147 at the previous location is now renamed Greenhouse Road. Only local traffic can access the three-quarter mile long road that ends in a cul-de-sac. Ridge Road was relocated as part of the northern section of the CSVT project.