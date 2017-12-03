CSVT update for this week

SUNBURY – Work on the northern section of the CSVT is progressing and there will be some possible traffic delays this week. PennDOT is warning motorists who travel though the Winfield Interchange, that Route 15 Southbound will be restricted to a single lane during the daylight hours.

This will allow the contractor to work on the new bridge abutment.

PennDOT says both lanes heading southbound will be open when the contractor is not working. These conditions will remain throughout the winter. Additionally, PennDOT says there is the possibility of having traffic being stopped in both directions for up to 5 minutes while blasting occurs.