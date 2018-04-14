CSVT update for the coming week

SUNBURY – There are a few things to be on the lookout for if you’re driving around the areas of the CSVT project sites after Monday.

At the Winfield interchange, bridge beams are scheduled to be placed for the County Line Road bridge spanning Route 15. Route 15 northbound is still reduced to a single lane and is expected to remain that way throughout the construction season. Additionally, the work on the northbound side will force the southbound passing lane to be closed during the day.

At the river bridge site, the causeway in the river has been extended north for work on pier 9. PennDOT says “sheet piles” are expected to be driven within the next two weeks. Construction of piers 1 through 8 and the bridge abutment will continue on the west side as concrete is scheduled to be placed for pier 1, 2, 8 and the abutment this week.

For more information on the CSVT project, please go to CSVT.com.