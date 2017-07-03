CSVT project is progressing, here’s an update

MONTOURSVILLE — With the 24 hour a day flagging over and traffic returning to two lanes on Route 147 north of Ridge Road in Northumberland County, the focus of the CSVT has now shifted to a scheduled detour on a section of County Line Road, west of Route 15 which is set to begin on Wednesday, July 5. Route 1017 (Park Road), Grangers Road and Route 15 will be used as the detour.

On Route 147 north of Ridge Road in Northumberland County, the traffic has been shifted to the southbound shoulder and travel lane while the northbound lane is reconstructed. At times the need for single lane traffic under flagging will be needed to complete this project.

On Route 15 north of Grangers Road (Route 1020) in Monroe Township, Snyder County, the passing lanes are closed in both directions while work is completed on the median. This is part of the Winfield Interchange, and is expected to be completed on Monday, July 10.

For more information go to CSVT.com and stay tuned to WKOK.com for all CSVT updates. (Christopher Elio)