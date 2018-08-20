CSVT getting back on track after crane accident

WINFIELD—The contractor working on the CSVT in Winfield will continue to clean up debris, assess damage, and begin repairs to the bridges over existing Route 15 after the crane crash last week. PennDOT says Route 15 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane while the contractor is paving the existing Route 15 northbound lanes and shoulders. They say the single lane condition is expected to remain in place for most of the construction season.

In Northumberland County crews will continue their work on the Route 147 southbound bridge over Chillisquaque Creek and the bridge over Ridge Road. On the Susquehanna River, the causeway is being transitioned to the north side of the river. PennDOT says work will be performed day and night and boaters are advised to avoid this area.