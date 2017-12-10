CSVT construction continues this week

UNDATED – Construction on portions of the CSVT project continues this week that could lead to traffic delays.

In Winfield, Route 15 south will be a single lane during daylight hours. The contractor will be working on the abutment for the permanent bridge spanning the highway. Traffic will go back to two lanes when work is not being performed. There will be intermittent stoppages as well in both directions on Route 15 for blasting. Those should last about five minutes. Drainage work is also ongoing.

In Northumberland County, drainage, excavation and embankment work continues at various locations. Concrete will be placed at the new bridge over Chillisquaque Creek.

At the river bridge, construction of piers one through eight continue on the west side of the river. Piers four and five are completed. (Matt Catrillo)