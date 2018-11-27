Criminal charges filed against former Shamokin school board member

SUNBURY – A former Shamokin Area School District board member is now facing several criminal charges for alleged violations of the State Ethics Act. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz says 41-year-old Richard Kashnoski of Shamokin violated multiple sections of the State Ethics Act while serving on the Shamokin school board. The DA tells us a subsequent investigation was conducted by his office and the State Ethics Commission. The investigation found Kashnoski violated three ethics rules regarding bank services awarded separately to the district.

Kashnoski faces two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of the State Ethics Act. The DA says restitution to the school district in the amount of just over $3,200 has been sought in connection with these charges. An additional restitution of just over $9,600 is being sought as well. Kashnoski was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge John Gembic. He was released on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for December 4.