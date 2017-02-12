Crews respond to fire in Shamokin overnight

SHAMOKIN – Crews from Northumberland County responded to a fire in Shamokin Saturday night. County Emergency Services tells us the call came in just before 11 p.m. for a working structure fire on South 5th street, near the corner with West Chestnut Street in Shamokin.

A post online from the Northumberland County Fire Companies Facebook page says the 3rd floor of the building was engulfed with flames when crews arrived on scene. No word on injuries or damages at this time. We’ll bring you more information as it become available. (Sara Lauver)