MIFFLINBURG – Crews responded to a fire at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg just after 7:30 a.m. this morning. Union County dispatchers say the call came in at 7:38 a.m. and a food smoker is believed to be the cause. We’re told the fire was quickly extinguished and there’s no word on damages at this time.

Crews from Mifflinburg, Penns Creek, Lewisburg and New Berlin were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.