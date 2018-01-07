Crews battle two fires in Northumberland County

SUNBURY— Two fires in Northumberland County had fire crews out in cold conditions Saturday night. Northumberland County Communications says the first fire was reported just after 7 pm Saturday. They say the trailer located at 194 Church Street in Coal Township caught fire. The residents were home at the time of the fire and got out safely with no injuries.

Crews from the Coal Township fire department were on the scene for about 2 hours Saturday night getting the fire under control.

The second fire happened after a chimney fire extended into a home in Point Township. County Communications says that crews were dispatched to 128 Poplar View. They say there were no injuries, and the resident and pets made it out of the home safely.

There was a large response with Point Township, Tuckahoe, Northumberland, Sunbury, and Upper Augusta fire companies battling that fire for almost 2 hours.

We will have more information on the cause of those fires as more information becomes available. (Sarah Benek)