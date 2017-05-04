Credit card fraud in The Valley

MILTON – An illegal credit card skimmer device has popped up in The Valley. Milton State Police are investigating an incident involving the device being found on a gas pump at a Sunoco station in New Columbia.

Police are unsure when the device was placed, but victims have been reporting fraudulent charges in stores in over 30 different towns in the state during the month of April.

The pump technician said that the pump was working correctly and that a customer would have no way of telling that the card reader was present.

Anyone with information please contact Milton State Police at 570-524-2662. (Christopher Elio)