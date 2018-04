UPDATE: Route 15 north in the Winfield area is now open.

WINFIELD – A multi-vehicle crash has shutdown a section of Route 15 north in the Winfield area. Union County Communications tells WKOK a three-vehicle accident occurred just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Cardinal Road just north of Winfield. That road is just north of Furnace Road. Injuries are unknown at this time. WKOK will have more updates when they are available.