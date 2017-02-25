Crash slows traffic late Friday night

SHAMOKIN DAM – There was a two vehicle crash on Route 11 in Snyder County Friday night. The crash happened just north of Shamokin Dam on Route 11, between Route 11 and Northumberland at 9:25 p.m.

There were injuries reported, with several people taken to Geisinger Medical Center. Their conditions are not known as this time. Fire police from surrounding municipalities blocked off traffic at the Route 15, Route 11 intersection. Traffic was blocked on the roadway for around an hour. We’ll bring you more updates as they become available.