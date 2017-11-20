Crash shuts down Route 54 west in Danville

DANVILLE – You’ll want to allow yourself extra time if traveling through Danville. Montour County Communications tells WKOK a two-vehicle accident has shut down Route 54 west in Danville. Dispatchers say the crash occurred around 11:30 this morning at the intersection of Route 54 and Eyer Road.

Mahoning Township police are on scene. The Daily Item reports a driver from the crash has been taken from the scene and eastbound traffic is being rerouted around the scene using Eyer Road. We’ll have more details when they become available. (Matt Catrillo)