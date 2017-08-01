Crash on I-80 involving cattle trailer

LIGHT STREET – A Virginia man is in serious condition and cattle escaped after a crash on Interstate 80 Sunday evening in Columbia County. Bloomsburg State Police say a 39-year-old Derrick Cook, of Virginia, was traveling on I-80 west when he traveled off the left shoulder, crossed into the median, and entered the eastbound lane.

Cook’s vehicle then collided with a truck tractor-semi trailer combination hauling cattle. The crash tore a large hole on the side of the trailer, allowing the cattle to fall from the truck and escape. The collision also caused the chassis from Cook’s vehicle to continue into the east bound lane.

The chassis then hit another vehicle traveling on I-80 east, causing the car to spin 180 degrees and become disabled. That caused a vehicle traveling behind the vehicle that spun into a ditch off the roadway and become disabled. Cook was transported to Geisinger Medical Center. The driver of the cattle truck was not injured and the other two drivers involved suffered minor injuries.