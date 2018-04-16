Crash involving 10 people from distracted driver

SNYDER COUNTY – No injuries after state police say a distracted driver led to a wreck involving 10 people in Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the accident occurred Saturday just before 1 p.m. along Route 522 in Beaver Township.

Troopers say Lindsey Anderson of Beaver Springs was stopped along Route 522 east waiting to turn left into a driveway. 30-year-old Lucas North of Mifflin County was traveling behind Anderson and troopers say he was distracted, then crashed into the Anderson vehicle.

Two teen girls were aboard North’s vehicle at the time, and one person was taken to Geisinger with unknown injuries. A medical update was not available Monday morning. A teen boy and three children under the age of four were aboard Anderson’s vehicle at