MONTOURSVILLE– Motorists traveling westbound on Interstate 80 are advised the left passing lane is closed at mile marker 204 in White Deer Township, Union County. Just after 4 pm, PennDOT issued the lane closure due to a tractor- trailer accident.

Traffic is backed up and motorists should drive with caution and watch for slow moving vehicles. You can check road conditions at 511PA.com, and for updates on this lane closure visit WKOK.com.