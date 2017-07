SUNBURY – A contractor is currently hospitalized with undisclosed injuries to his chest and his legs as a crane snapped and fell at least 15 feet on him in a CVS parking lot Friday morning. The contractor was working on the digital sign in the CVS parking lot on North 4th street around 10:30am.

Police tell us the man was transported to a local hospital by Americus Hose company of Sunbury, and was alert and conscious after EMT’s attended to him.