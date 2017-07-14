Craigslist scam attempted in Northumberland County

TURBOTVILLE – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office is out with a warning of scams when selling items on the internet.

The warning comes after a Turbotville man contact the DA’s office to report a suspected scam after attempting to sell several appliances on Craigslist. The man told the office the appliances were listed for a total of $800, and an unidentified individual responded to the add and sent a check worth $1,100 advising the victim to cash the check and send the remaining $300 to hired “movers”.

The victim suspected a scam and did not cash the check. The DA’s office would like to inform the public that anytime an overpayment is made a scam is likely involved. Craigslist advises users to never accept checks or money orders for the purchase and to deal locally and sell the items face-to-face.