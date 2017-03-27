Court hearing today in Union County murder case

LEWISBURG — A court hearing is scheduled for this afternoon in a Union County murder case. The Daily Item reports Defense Attorney Michael Dennehy is requesting specific charges against his client Justin Richard, since he was first charged with second and third-degree murder, before a first-degree murder count was added. Richard is accused of robbing and killing Randy Sampsell in June of 2012 in Buffalo Township.

Dennehy also wants Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson to specify the suspects accused of being present during the robbery, and which of the suspects fired the gun that killed Sampsell. Others connected to the robbery are Herbert Tiebout of Sunbury and Richard’s ex girlfriend, Amanda Kratzer. Charges against Tiebout were dismissed when Richard refused to testify against him in September 2015. Kratzer told investigators that Richard confessed to her that he shot Sampsell.