Court hearing scheduled for Northumberland County, Coal Township dispute

SUNBURY—The first court hearing is set, in the lawsuit filed by Northumberland County against Coal Township. The suit says the township is charging excessive permit fees during the construction of the new Northumberland County Prison.

The hearing is scheduled for March 21 at 11 am in the Northumberland County Courthouse in front of visiting Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson.

County Commissioners Rich Shoch and Sam Schiccatano filed a lawsuit in January in an attempt to recover over $220,000 in permit fees for the new county prison site. The Commissioners are accusing the township of price gouging when it comes to permitting the county prison.