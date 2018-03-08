Couple receiving help after fire destroys home

MILTON – More information is out on the fire that destroyed a mobile home near Milton Thursday morning. Matt Koch, Assistant Fire Chief with the Turbot Township Fire Company says Dan and Mary Lou Ryder where the owners of the mobile home that caught fire just after 1:30 am at 470 File Road. They both got out safely with no injuries, but Koch says the home is a total loss. He adds that the home was fully insured and the Red Cross is currently helping the couple.

The cost of damage and cause of the fire is still undetermined. Koch says they are awaiting a state police fire marshal’s investigation. He says the fire was under control within 45 minutes, and five area fire companies with more than 40 volunteers were on the scene for over three hours.

Along with Turbot Township, Milton, White Deer Township, Warrior Run, and Potts Grove fire companies battled the blaze in Turbot Township, Northumberland County Thursday morning.