County to benefit from new gas pipeline

SUNBURY – Northumberland County will once again benefit financially from a new natural gas pipeline passing through the region. Commissioner Sam Schiccatano announced Tuesday that he and county solicitor Frank Garrigan are in the process of negotiating an easement for the Transco Pipeline that will pass through 365 acres recently acquired by the county, “As soon as we annexed this property, Mr. Garrigan contacted me and said the pipeline’s going over this property also and they want to start negotiating.”

Last year, Schiccatano successfully negotiated a payment of $700,000 from Williams Partners for a segment of the same pipeline that will pass through East Cameron Township, Coal Township, and Shamokin.

Schiccatano says the pipeline easement is a bonus on top of other possibilities for the additional acreage that is adjacent to both the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area and the Northwestern Academy site which will be home to the new county prison in Coal Township, “We knew we could selectively forest it and that would get us some income and we knew the AOAA was interested in making bike paths and walking paths there, so that, for me, was a no-brainer.”

The 365 acres reverted back to the county after it was not developed by its owner, Seedco.