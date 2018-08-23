County saves nearly $ 1 million in prison project costs

SUNBURY – It turns out Northumberland County has saved big money after finishing construction of its new county prison. During a special public meeting Wednesday night, the total costs of the county prison project were revealed, concluding the county will save a little over $900,000.

In a presentation to commissioners, project contractor Alexander Building Construction says the total project final project cost is about $31.7 million. The original projected cost was $32.6 million.

Unimpressed, commissioner Kymberley Best however, says there will still be costs in the future that could’ve been avoided, “Going forward, we’ll have costs associated with maintaining that piece of property, and transporting the inmates. It defies logic that we have spent millions of dollars, and all they want to tell you is how much they’ve saved you.”

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says had it been decided to go with the Sunbury location for the prison project, costs would’ve been at $46 million. Schiccatano says it was something all three commissioners agreed to have as one of three options at the time, but Best said she would’ve never agreed to that amount of money, “When you say the original Sunbury prison budget, it would depend on which of those plans that we would’ve agreed upon, and I would’ve never agreed upon the $46 million as a working budget.”

Opening of the prison is set for next month.

Schiccatano then became frustrated over Best’s criticism, saying taxpayers are still saving money from the now completed south campus prison project, “Why someone can’t be happy with saving taxpayers (up to) $16 million dollars is beyond me. I don’t understand.”

Commissioners then passed an ordinance by a 2-1 vote, which will be money that can be used for future capital projects such as installing new 911 towers, building a new office for Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl, or paying debt. The $900,000 in project savings also will go towards the ordinance. It’s still unknown what the exact amount will be available for the commissioners.