County responds to request for meeting with Coal Twp.

COAL TOWNSHIP – A response letter from the Northumberland County Commissioners has been received by the Coal Township Commissioners. Now the township has requested a meeting with the county. The Daily Item reports the township wants to meet with county leaders in private and without either governmental agency’s advisors. This is to discuss avoiding a threatened lawsuit over permit fees for the future county prison project.

The county had paid over $161,000 in third-party inspection fees and then under protest, paid an additional fee over $200,000. The county hopes to recoup those fees from the township and had voted to file a lawsuit on Oct. 3.

Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano had agreed to a meeting, but want it to be public and at a neutral site with the presence of county Solicitor Frank Garrigan. The township originally requested Garrigan not attend due to a conflict of interest, after representing Township Commissioner Gene Welsh and his family in personal/business matters.

Commissioner Kymberley Best said a meeting can be held in private if there is no back and forth deliberation. If a mediator does get involved, both sides can meet in private and actually discuss settlement. It is unknown when and where this meeting will take place, if it will be public or private, and if a mediator will be involved. (Matt Catrillo)