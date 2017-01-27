County puts fire damaged prison up for sale

SUNBURY – The old Northumberland County prison is up for sale. County commissioners filed a public notice that they are accepting sealed bids for purchase of the old prison. The prison, built in 1879, was damaged in a fire in January 2015.

Bids are being accepted until February 21 and must include a deposit of 10 percent of the bid amount. The agreement of sale requires a closing date on or before April 7, 2017. Additionally, prospective buyers must agree to bring all structures on the property into compliance with city, county, state, and federal statues by July 1, 2017 or agree to have them demolished.

WKOK spoke with commissioner Sam Schiccatano who said the property is essentially being sold ‘as is.’ A number of people have expressed interest in possible uses for the prison. Bids will be opened after noon on February 21.