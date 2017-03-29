County hires director of Real Estate Assessment and Tax Claims

SUNBURY — Northumberland County has announced the hiring of a county Director of Real Estate Assessment and Tax Claims. Brenda Shaw of Kreamer, who formerly served as Director of Assessment in Snyder County and then Berks County, will start her new position on April 3rd.

Northumberland County Commissioners say Brenda’s many years of knowledge and expertise will be an asset to these departments in Northumberland County. The Daily Item reports Shaw will be paid $35,000 for 30 hours a week. (Ali Stevens)