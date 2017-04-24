County employee looking for nomination for Prothonotary

UNDATED—An employee of the Northumberland County Prothonotary’s office is seeking the Republican nomination for Prothonotary in the county. Coal Township resident Jamie Saleski has been an employee of the office for ten years and she believes she has the necessary skills to serve as its leader.

In a statement released today Saleski says, “I want to do what’s best for the (Prothonotary’s) office and for the people of Northumberland County,” Saleski said. “By knowing the staff and the workings of the office, I believe that I am the most-qualified and the only choice for this office.”

Saleski is a 1992 graduate of Shamokin Area High School, and says she is prepared for the challenge, and is hoping to find new ways for the office to operate effectively. Saleski will be coming on WKOK Sunrise in the near future. ( Sarah Benek )