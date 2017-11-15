County Commissioners meeting w/ Coal Twp to avoid lawsuit

SUNBURY – Its not county vs. Coal Township yet…The Northumberland County Commissioners are holding off filing a lawsuit against Coal Township over hundreds of thousands of dollars in permit fees for the new county prison. Commissioner Chairman Rich Shoch provided that update when a member of the public inquired about it during Tuesday’s public meeting.

Commissioner Shoch says the county received a request from the Coal Township Supervisors to meet. Shoch says the county is sending response, but would only to agree to a meeting in a public forum. It is unknown if and when a meeting will take place. The county is accusing the township of price gouging after the county paid over $220,000 in building fees under protest. (Matt Catrillo)