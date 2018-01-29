County Chief Clerk to be appointed as Co. Commissioner

SELINSGROVE – An appointment to replace Snyder County Commissioner Malcolm Derk Monday morning may have come with some political controversy. According to The Daily Item, President Judge Michael Hudock appointed and swore in Snyder County Chief Clerk Lee Knepp as county commissioner as a result of “political pressure.”

Board chairman Joe Kantz tells WKOK however, it was other people coming to him assuming politics were involved in the judge’s decision, “A lot of people came to me and I guess assumed there was a lot of politics involved. That’s all I said. Other than how the process was going to work, I have not had any other conversations with the judge.”

Judge Hudock told the paper however, Knepp and the other final two candidates were “very good.” Hudock also said Knepp had the most knowledge of county government and would be able to “hit the ground running.”

Kantz agreed with the judge’s statement, “Lee’s been here a long time, and there’s no on-the-job training required, so he’ll be able to hit the ground running pretty quickly.”

When asked about being part of the process with the republican committee, Kantz says, “I won’t comment on that because in my mind that’s a private matter because it was done via a secret ballot as to how that all transpires according to the bi-laws of the republican committee.”