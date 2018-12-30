Countdown to Noon in Northumberland is coming up

NORTHUMBERLAND – Times Square, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and the famed dropping of the ball…that’s what a New Year’s Eve celebration looks like right? Not in The Valley, as Northumberland is preparing to celebrate the New Year Monday morning with a family friendly party, Countdown to Noon.

Jennifer Lawton-Vovakes is the event coordinator and she told WKOK about the culminating event, the dropping of the oxygen atom in King Street Park, “A special thanks to the fire department for their help. They offer their ladder truck and drop the oxygen atom from the truck at noon, while all of the children gather around with their champagne glass and toast the new year. It’s a great day.”

This event offers many different activities from non ticketed events like face painting, crafts, and a selfie-station, “Our hope with the selfie-station is that families post their selfies to social media and tag the library to help spread the word about the event.”

Some events do require tickets such as Joseph Priestley’s Science Shows, and Library Story Times with Miss Kim. You can get tickets at the library. The Countdown to Noon kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday (New Year’s Eve morning) at the Priestley Library, King Street Park, Christ United Methodist Church, and the Masonic building. The morning ends with countdown the dropping of the oxygen atom in King Street park at noon.