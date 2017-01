SUNBURY — A Sunbury councilwoman is hoping to be the next mayor of Sunbury. 68-year-old Beth Kremer is a lifelong Sunbury resident and the head of the Northumberland County Republican Party.

Kremer will be a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program this morning at 8:30 a.m.. Kremer has served on city council since 2015 and prior to that, served as city treasurer since 2001. (Ali Stevens)