Councilwoman will run for Sunbury mayor

SUNBURY — A Sunbury councilwoman is hoping to be the next mayor of Sunbury. 68-year-old Beth Kremer is a lifelong Sunbury resident and the head of the Northumberland County Republican Party.

Kremer was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and explained why she is running for mayor, “Because I believe in Sunbury and I believe that it is a good place to live. I think that we can continue to work to make it a better place to live and a safer place to live.”

Kremer has served on city council since 2015 and prior to that, served as city treasurer since 2001. She reflected on the Sunbury of the past and said she hopes efforts to spur economic development continue, “Back in the 60’s when I was in high school, it was the heyday of places to be because there were no malls. The city was just booming. There were no parking places except on Market Street. Every empty spot was full with a business and people just drove around until they found a parking place, or would walk, and it was just great.”

Kremer said Sunbury is going in the right direction now and wants to keep it that way, “I want to continue to improve the police department because we do need a police department and there are issues in Sunbury. And, I think the best thing we did was hire Tim Miller, who is going to be an excellent chief. He’s already proven that and he will start full time next week. He’s very organized and he’s on top of everything. I believe in the next week or two weeks, we will be hiring another police officer.”

She said it’s also possible they will be able to hire another officer later in the year. You can listen to the entire interview with Beth Kremer from WKOK’s On The Mark program online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)