Council Reis talks USDA grant and police station committee

SUNBURY— A Sunbury City Council member is looking for grant money to help maintain the roads in the city. Councilman Chris Reis announced at the meeting Monday that the city is applying for a USDA matching grant worth $50,000.

He said, “We would match it from liquid fuel funds for street paving and milling. We have a list of projects that we want to get done over the next couple years this potentially could give us the option to do a significant amount of them this year instead of waiting three or four years to do something.”

The paving grant is through the USDA. The city has just started the application process which will be awarded later this spring.