Cosby trial II nearing: AP PA Headlines and More…

AP PA Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) — An attorney for one of two Arizona woman charged with burglarizing a mosque as they made derogatory comments about Muslims says his client’s case is about her exercise of free speech rights. Tahnee Gonzales of Glendale and Elizabeth Dauenhauer of Phoenix filmed themselves on March 4 as they removed fliers and Qurans in a courtyard behind the Islamic Community Center in Tempe.

Gonzales and Dauenhauer pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of burglary and criminal damage.

Marc Victor, an attorney representing Gonzales, says his client’s intent in going to the mosque was to make political statements. Victor says the mosque is open to the public, and that Islamic center intended for people to take the material that the women walked away with.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers are honing their plan to portray the accuser at his sexual assault retrial as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich. Judge Steven O’Neill could rule as early as Friday on whether the defense can call a witness who claims Andrea Constand spoke about falsely accusing a celebrity. O’Neill also will decide how much jurors will hear about Cosby’s financial settlement with Constand.

The judge on Thursday rejected assertions made by Cosby’s lawyers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who advocates for assault victims. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. said it will shut down three nuclear plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania within the next three years, making it the latest U.S. utility to announce closings as the nuclear industry struggles to compete with electricity plants that burn plentiful and inexpensive natural gas. The company announced the closings on Wednesday and a day later appealed to the U.S. Department of Energy for help, asking that it be allowed to get more money for electricity produced by its nuclear and coal-fired plants. It said in its request that the closings of its nuclear plants could threaten the reliability of the electric grid across the East Coast.

FirstEnergy said Wednesday that it would be willing to work with both Ohio and Pennsylvania to find a way to keep the plants open, but lawmakers remain unwilling to offer a financial rescue and it appears the plants are nearing a shutdown. The natural gas boom and increasing use of renewable energy have combined in recent years to squeeze the nation’s aging nuclear reactors, which are expensive to operate and maintain.

New York and Illinois have responded by giving out billion dollar bailouts that will be paid by ratepayers to stop unprofitable nuclear plants from closing prematurely.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Grazing goats are getting the go-ahead to keep munching on Pittsburgh’s weeds and brush. The City Council has given preliminary approval to a five-year deal with a nonprofit group that uses goats to reduce unwanted vegetation in parks and other city properties. The Tribune-Review reports a final vote on the agreement with Allegheny GoatScape is expected Tuesday.

City officials say goats are good at getting rid of poison ivy. Public Works Director Mike Gable says they are also tireless workers — eating day and night. And he says residents like to both watch and photograph them.

The goats have a watchdog — actually a donkey named Hobo, who protects them from other animals. They are also fenced in. Video games exhibition set for Philly’s Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A touring exhibition that explores the evolution of video games and features more than 100 playable games has landed in Philadelphia. “Game Masters ” opens Saturday at The Franklin Institute and runs through Sept. 3. The exhibition is divided into sections that explore legendary arcade games, leading contemporary designers and the work of independent designers.

It includes a selection of 20 classic and still-playable arcade machines from the 1970s and 1980s. But because of licensing issues, there are no Nintendo titles. “Game Masters” was created by the Australian Centre for the Moving Image. The Franklin Institute has added space for special programming on topics including coding and robotics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man threatened by city officials with legal action for saying on a website that his hometown smelled like “rancid dog food” won a free-speech lawsuit Thursday when a federal judge prohibited the city from further threats and awarded him damages. Josh Harms, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, filed suit in U.S. District Court earlier this month asking a judge to block Sibley officials from suing him.

City officials said they’d sue if he didn’t stop criticizing the town’s odor problem from Iowa Drying and Processing, which makes a high-protein animal food supplement from pig blood. The company moved to a vacant building in Sibley in 2013 and Harms began publishing his protest website in 2015. In December, the city’s attorney Daniel DeKoter sent Harms a letter saying Harms was hurting the community with his website and threated a lawsuit if he didn’t stop.

“The right of the people to freely and openly criticize their government is the very foundation of democracy,” said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis. “In America, the government cannot threaten legal action against someone for speaking out against it.” Sibley is a town of 2,600 people about 238 miles (383 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is investigating whether a private club founded as work space and networking hub exclusively for women violates the city’s anti-discrimination law by barring men. The city’s Commission on Human Rights started its probe into The Wing after receiving a tip from the public. The inquiry focuses on whether the club violates the city’s public accommodations law, which bans discrimination on the basis of gender. A lawyer representing The Wing said it does not violate any city or state laws. Audrey Gelman is the club’s co-founder. She says the club’s success shows women have “a deep yearning” for all-female spaces.

NEW YORK (AP) — Roseanne Barr says President Donald Trump called to congratulate her on the success of the reboot of her sitcom “Roseanne.” Barr tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” it was a “friendly conversation about working in television and ratings.” The sitcom drew 18.4 million viewers for its premiere on Tuesday. Barr’s character on the show is a Trump supporter, while her sister is an opponent. The White House confirms the call happened last night but will not say if Trump saw the show. Barr says she’s known Trump for years and he’s done a lot of nice things for her.

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — A Canadian teenager who purchased her first lottery ticket to celebrate her 18th birthday hit the jackpot and will receive $1,000 Canadian a week for the rest of her life. Charlie Lagarde was celebrating with a bottle of champagne and a $4 scratch-off ticket earlier this month when she hit the grand prize in the Gagnant a Vie lottery. The prize would be worth just over $775 per week in U.S dollars. She was joined by family and friends when she collected the first payment on Monday. She told lottery officials that she hopes to study photography.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

NEW YORK (AP) — Shep Garner hit the 3-pointer that brought cousin Flavor Flav to his feet and helped send Penn State on its way to an NIT championship in an 82-66 victory over Utah on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The fourth-seeded Nittany Lions (26-13) also knocked off No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the tournament en route to winning their first NIT title since 2009.

Lamar Stevens scored 28 points, Josh Reaves had 18 and Tony Carr had 15 points and 14 assists for Penn State.

Flavor Flav, member of the seminal ’80s rap group Public Enemy, sang along to “Fight the Power” as it blasted in the Garden and had the PSU student section chanting “Flav! Flav! Flav!” as the Nittany Lions pulled away for a program-defining championship under coach Pat Chambers.

ATLANTA (AP) — Just ahead of a torrential downpour, Nick Markakis made it an opening day to remember for the Atlanta Braves. Gabe Kapler would rather forget his managing debut. Markakis delivered a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning , capping the Atlanta Braves’ historic comeback from a five-run deficit that rocked the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 Thursday and immediately turned up the heat on their new manager.

It was the Braves’ biggest rally on opening day since at least 1900, and their first walk-off hit to begin a season since 1998. Kapler faced scrutiny for lifting starter Aaron Nola with the Phillies up 5-0 and one out in the sixth inning . The youngest opening-day starter for Philadelphia since Dennis Bennett in 1964 had thrown only 68 pitches, surrendering three hits.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Detroit 1:10 p.m., postponed

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 3 Minnesota 2, 11 Innings

Final Houston 4 Texas 1

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Toronto 1

Final Tampa Bay 6 Boston 4

Final Oakland 6 L-A Angels 5, 11 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 14 Kansas City 7

Final Seattle 2 Cleveland 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 8 Miami 4

Final N-Y Mets 9 St. Louis 4

Final Milwaukee 2 San Diego 1, 12 Innings

Final Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 5

Final San Francisco 1 L-A Dodgers 0

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 2

Washington at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 103 Washington 92

Final Miami 103 Chicago 92

Final San Antonio 103 Oklahoma City 99

Final Indiana 106 Sacramento 103

Final Milwaukee 116 Golden State 107

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Detroit 6 Buffalo 3

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 2

Final OT Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 3

Final OT Ottawa 3 Florida 2

Final Nashville 5 San Jose 3

Final Minnesota 5 Dallas 2

Final Chicago 6 Winnipeg 2

Final Columbus 5 Calgary 1

Final Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1

Final L.A. Kings 4 Arizona 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved