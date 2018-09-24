Cosby to be sentenced: AP PA Headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/24/18

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby is facing the start of a sentencing hearing at which a judge will decide how to punish the 81-year-old trailblazing comedian who preyed on at least one young woman and perhaps many more. Cosby was the first celebrity to go to trial in the #MeToo era and could be the first to go to prison after being convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University athletics employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

At the end of the two-day hearing starting Monday, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill could sentence Cosby to as many as 30 years in prison or send him home on probation. The state guidelines for someone like Cosby, with no prior convictions, call for about one to four years behind bars.

Features

CHICAGO (AP) — The archbishop of Chicago has removed a priest as head of a North Side church after he burned a rainbow banner, angering the LGBT community. The Chicago Tribune reports Cardinal Blase Cupich announced the removal of Paul Kalchik in a recent letter to parishioners and staff at the Resurrection Catholic Church.

Cupich said he acted “out of concern” for Kalchik and parishioners. He said the 56-year-old priest needed “time away from the parish to receive pastoral support.” Kalchik told the newspaper Friday he isn’t anti-gay and that he was “about as much of a gay basher as Mother Teresa.” An archdiocese spokeswoman told the paper the priest’s removal wasn’t “directly due” to banner’s destruction — but had been “in the works.”

ATLANTA (AP) — For a while years ago, it seemed Tiger Woods could never lose a pro golf tournament. More recently, it seemed he’d never win another. But now, for the first time in five years, Woods has captured a PGA title. Speaking after winning the Tour Championship in Atlanta yesterday, Woods said, “I can’t believe I pulled this off.” At that moment, he paused, overcome with emotion. Woods’ win comes after four back surgeries, which he says left him unsure if he’d ever play golf again, much less be able to win at the pro level. He says being able to compete again is “a hell of a comeback.” Woods’s win is his 80th on the PGA tour, two behind the career mark held by Sam Snead.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet he sent out months ago that was found to be in violation of Twitter’s rules. The tweet was posted July 20 and includes a hoax meme that said it came from Democrats and encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. Woods got an email from Twitter on Thursday saying the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.” The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes the tweet.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, Woods said this means he’ll be allowed back on Twitter only if he decides to do what Twitter says. He says he won’t do that, and he won’t delete the tweet.

“Free speech is free speech — it’s not Jack Dorsey’s version of free speech,” Woods said, referring to Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey. Twitter said it doesn’t comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. A spokesman for the social media platform said by email that he had nothing more to share when asked if Dorsey would respond directly to Wood’s comments.

NEW YORK (AP) — “The House With a Clock in Its Walls” has ticked off a box office win. The movie made $26.9 million in ticket sales in its debut weekend. At the same time, the horror movie is the only one of four new movies to woo audiences to a significant degree. Among the disappointments: “Fahrenheit 11/9.” Michael Moore’s documentary about the Trump administration took in $3.1 million. While that’s huge for most documentaries, it’s well short of the $23.9 million opening for Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11.” It made $222.4 million, a record for documentaries.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz showed no signs of rust, no fear or hesitation in his first game back in nine months, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

ATLANTA (AP) — Lane Adams homered and drove in two runs, Anibal Sanchez won for the first time in nine starts and the Atlanta Braves used a lineup of reserves to win their fifth straight game, 2-1 over the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss dropped Philadelphia from postseason contention, a day after Atlanta eliminated Philadelphia from the NL East race. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his 32nd home run, Travis Shaw added his 31st and the Milwaukee Brewers blew past the mistake-prone Pittsburgh Pirates 13-6. Yelich finished 2 for 3 to boost his batting average to an NL-leading .322 as Milwaukee won for the third time in four games to bolster its chances of reaching the postseason for just the fifth time in franchise history. The Brewers hold the top NL wild-card spot.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 6 Chi White Sox 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 6 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2

Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Final Houston 6 L-A Angels 2

Final Texas 6 Seattle 1

Final Minnesota 5 Oakland 1

Final Cleveland 4 Boston 3, 11 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 6 Cincinnati 0

Final Milwaukee 13 Pittsburgh 6

Final N-Y Mets 8 Washington 6

Final Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 1

Final St. Louis 9 San Francisco 2

Final L-A Dodgers 14 San Diego 0

Final Colorado 2 Arizona 0

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final St. Louis 5 Columbus 1

Final Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 3

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Carolina 31 Cincinnati 21

Final OT New Orleans 43 Atlanta 37

Final Baltimore 27 Denver 14

Final Tennessee 9 Jacksonville 6

Final Buffalo 27 Minnesota 6

Final Kansas City 38 San Francisco 27

Final Philadelphia 20 Indianapolis 16

Final Miami 28 Oakland 20

Final Washington 31 Green Bay 17

Final N-Y Giants 27 Houston 22

Final L.A. Rams 35 L.A. Chargers 23

Final Chicago 16 Arizona 14

Final Seattle 24 Dallas 13

Final Detroit 26 New England 10

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay 8:15 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Philadelphia 2 Kansas City 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Boston at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Vancouver at L.A. Kings 9:00 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

