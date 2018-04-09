Cosby retrial begins today: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial likely won’t be anything like his first one. The first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era begins on Monday in suburban Philadelphia with opening statements. The 80-year-old former TV star is accused of drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004.

Prosecutors are lining up a parade of accusers to make the case that the man revered as “America’s Dad” lived a double life as one of Hollywood’s biggest predators. Cosby is fighting back with a new, high-profile lawyer and an aggressive strategy. They’re attacking Andrea Constand as a greedy liar and casting the other women testifying as bandwagon accusers looking for a share of the spotlight. Cosby’s first trial last spring ended in a hung jury.

ASHLEY, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers were injured in a head-on crash in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. Police in Luzerne County said the Ashley officers were in an unmarked police vehicle at about 5 a.m. Sunday when a car crossed the center line and hit them head-on.

The borough police department said Officer Joshua Smith and Sgt. Joseph McGlynn were taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital but were released Sunday afternoon. Chief David Fedorczyk said the officers were “banged up a little bit” and expected to miss at least a week of work. The driver was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a blood-alcohol test.

Features

BALTIMORE (AP) — An anti-Sinclair ad featuring the Deadspin video mocking the company’s mandatory scripts are airing on some of the company’s stations. The executive director of consumer advocacy group Allied Progress, Karl Frisch, tells The Baltimore Sun the ads are a test to see if Sinclair believes viewers should know local anchors were forced to read the script.

Frisch was referring to the Deadspin video posted last week that showed dozens of local Sinclair station anchors reading from an identical script about “fake news.” William Fanshawe, general manager of Baltimore’s WBFF- told the Sun that “we believe that everyone has the right to express their opinion.”

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high-school student who didn’t wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students’ stares.

Martinez says she was humiliated when the Braden River High School’s dean called the student into her office and asked her to don a second shirt. A nurse handed Martinez two bandages to cover each nipple, leaving her in tears. The school district acknowledged school officials could have handled the situation better, but said they were enforcing the district’s dress code.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A gun openly carried by a spectator at a school concert in 2015 has turned into a major legal case in Michigan. The state Supreme Court is considering whether public schools can trump the Legislature and adopt their own restrictions on firearms. The case from Ann Arbor has been on the court’s docket for more than a year.

But it’s getting more attention after a Florida school shooting in February that killed 17. Michigan law bars people from possessing a gun inside a weapon-free school zone. But there’s a wrinkle: Someone with a concealed pistol permit can enter school property with a gun that’s openly holstered. The Ann Arbor district was sued after banning all guns, including that exception. Michigan’s high court is set to hear arguments Wednesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Self-help guru Tony Robbins has apologized for critical comments he made about the #MeToo movement in a video that went viral. In a Facebook post Sunday , Robbins said he fully supports the #MeToo movement and that he needs to “be a part of the solution.” Robbins came under criticism for an exchange at a recent self-help event in San Jose, California. Robbins told a female attendee that he took issue with “victimhood.”

He said sexual harassment victims were “making themselves significant by making somebody else wrong.” Robbins then related a story about a “very famous, very powerful man” who declined to hire a woman because she was considered attractive. #MeToo founder Tarana Burke on Saturday said Robbins should talk to more sexual abuse survivors and fewer “sexist businessmen.”

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel is trying to de-escalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity that began over a joke about first lady Melania Trump’s accent. Kimmel said in a Twitter post made Sunday that his exchanges with Hannity were fun but he didn’t want to add to the “vitriol” of their spat, which included Hannity calling Kimmel a “sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo” during his Fox show on Friday.

Kimmel said such animosity is “harmful to our country” and he wanted to apologize “to those who took offense.” He also said President Donald Trump’s wife had enough to worry about “without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings.” On ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 2, Kimmel prodded the first lady’s reading of a children’s book at the White House Easter egg hunt. He mocked the accent of the first lady, who was born in Slovenia. “Dees and dat,” Kimmel repeated, with a laugh.

ERMIONI, Greece (AP) — A town on Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula has observed Orthodox Easter by burning an effigy of Judas. A fleet of about 20 small boats circled around a raft bearing a wire model of the apostle who betrayed Jesus Christ, then set the figure alight.

On land in the town on Ermioni, over 1,000 locals and visitors listened to music and watched a laser show. The ritual burning of Judas, a custom also observed in parts of Latin America, is a symbolic punishment of treason and avarice. In the New Testament, Judas betrays Christ for a monetary reward. In some places, the tradition dates back centuries. In Ermioni, it has been observed for the past 25 years.

NEW YORK (AP) — John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” made a thunderous debut at the box office, opening with $50 million in ticket sales and rumbling to the year’s second-best weekend after “Black Panther,” according to studio estimates Sunday. But it was far from the only success story on the weekend, which also saw Universal’s R-rated comedy “Blockers” open solidly with $21.4 million.

Steven Spielberg’s virtual-reality adventure “Ready Player One” dipped only 40 percent with $25.1 million in its second weekend and the period docudrama “Chappaquiddick” beat expectations with a debut of $6.2 million. In limited release, Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs,” Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here” and Andrew Haigh’s “Lean on Pete” all did well, too. For one weekend, at least, just about everything Hollywood could throw at moviegoers worked. The weekend was up 35.3 percent from last year.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta lasted just four innings in his Philadelphia debut, and the Phillies lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins on Brian Anderson’s tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning. Arrieta was charged with three runs _ two earned _ and three hits while striking out five. He surrendered a solo homer to Miguel Rojas, the second batter he faced. This game, and all Phillies games, was on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continued at WKOK.com.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Reed has won the Masters for his first Major championship, finishing one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler. Reed closed with a 1-under 71 for a 15-under total after entering the final round with a three-stroke lead. Fowler birdied six of his final 11 holes for a 67, and Jordan Spieth (speeth) began the day nine shots behind before turning in an 8-under 64 to finish two shots back.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have clinched home-court advantage for the first round of the NBA playoffs by posting their first 50-win season since the 2001-01 squad lost to the Lakers in the Finals. J.J. Redick scored 18 points and the Sixers earned their team record-tying 14th consecutive victory by topping the Mavericks, 109-97. Ben Simmons added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers, who are third in the NBA’s Eastern Conference by one game over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch picked up his third career NASCAR Cup win at Texas Motor Speedway and gave Joe Gibbs Racing its first victory of the season by holding off Kevin Harvick at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Busch stayed ahead of Harvick the final 24 laps following the final restart. Busch continues a strong start to a season in which he had finished second three times and third once in the first six races before taking the checkered flag at Fort Worth.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 4 San Diego 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 8 Tampa Bay 7

Final Baltimore 8 N-Y Yankees 7, 12 Innings

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 1

Final Detroit 1 Chi White Sox 0

Final Toronto 7 Texas 4

Final L-A Angels 6 Oakland 1

Seattle at Minnesota 2:10 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 0

Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 3

Final Chi Cubs 3 Milwaukee 0

Final Arizona 4 St. Louis 1

Final Atlanta 4 Colorado 0

Final L-A Dodgers 2 San Francisco 1, 10 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 5, 12 Innings

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 112 Boston 106

Final Indiana 123 Charlotte 117

Final Philadelphia 109 Dallas 97

Final Memphis 130 Detroit 117

Final Utah 112 L.A. Lakers 97

Final Toronto 112 Orlando 101

Final Golden State 117 Phoenix 100

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Florida 4 Boston 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver 9:00 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

