Cosby lawyers want Constand’s confidante to testify: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers are scrambling to make sure jurors at his sexual assault retrial hear from accuser Andrea Constand’s confidante before deliberations get underway next week. But they say they’re having trouble getting Sheri Williams to cooperate because she’s not responding to subpoena attempts. Judge Steven O’Neill is expected to rule Friday on whether they can instead read parts of her deposition into the record, which is what prosecutors did with Cosby’s old testimony.

Two weeks in, Cosby’s case is rapidly winding down. O’Neill is telling jurors that there are only a few more days of testimony. Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau went into the case predicting it would last about a month. The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rashon Nelson initially brushed it off when the Starbucks manager told him he couldn’t use the restroom because he wasn’t a paying customer. He thought nothing of it when he and his childhood friend and business partner, Donte Robinson, were approached at their table and were asked if they needed help. The 23-year-old entrepreneurs declined, explaining they were just waiting for a business meeting.

A few minutes later, they hardly noticed when the police came into the coffee shop — until officers started walking in their direction.

“That’s when we knew she called the police on us,” Nelson told The Associated Press in the first interview by the two black men since video of their April 12 trespassing arrests touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling or what has been dubbed “retail racism” or “shopping while black.” Nelson and Robinson were led away in handcuffs from the shop in the city’s well-to-do Rittenhouse Square neighborhood in an incident recorded on a white customer’s cellphone.

In the week since, the men have met with Starbucks’ apologetic CEO and have started pushing for lasting change at the coffee shop chain, including new policies on discrimination and ejecting customers. “We do want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody again,” Robinson said. “What if it wasn’t us sitting there? What if it was the kid that didn’t know somebody that knew somebody? Do they make it to jail? Do they die? What happens?”

Thursday, they also got an apology from Philadelphia police Commissioner Richard Ross, a black man who at first staunchly defended his officers’ handling of the encounter. “I should have said the officers acted within the scope of the law, and not that they didn’t do anything wrong,” Ross said. “Words are very important.” At a news conference, a somber Ross said he “failed miserably” in addressing the arrests. He said that the issue of race is not lost on him and that he shouldn’t be the person making things worse. “Shame on me if, in any way, I’ve done that,” he said. He also said the police department did not have a policy for dealing for such situations but does now and it will be released soon.

Nelson and Robinson said they went to the Starbucks to meet Andrew Yaffe, a white local businessman, over a potential real estate opportunity. Three officers showed up not long after. Nelson said they weren’t questioned but were told to leave immediately. Yaffe showed up as the men were being handcuffed and could be seen in the video demanding an explanation for the officers’ actions.

Nelson and Robinson did not resist arrest. “When you know that you did nothing wrong, how do you really react to it?” Nelson said. “You can either be ignorant or you can show some type of sophistication and act like you have class. That was the choice we had.” It was not their first encounter with police. But neither had been arrested before, setting them apart from many of those they grew up with in their gritty southwest Philadelphia neighborhood.

Nelson and Robinson spent hours in a jail cell and were released after midnight, when the district attorney declined to prosecute them. Nelson said he wondered if he’d make it home alive. “Any time I’m encountered by cops, I can honestly say it’s a thought that runs through my mind,” Nelson said. “You never know what’s going to happen.” Starbucks has said the coffee shop where the arrests occurred has a policy that restrooms are for paying customers only, but the company has no overall policy. The men’s attorney, Stewart Cohen, said they were illegally profiled.

The arrests prompted protests at the Starbucks and a national boycott. Kevin Johnson, CEO of the Seattle-based company, came to Philadelphia to meet with the men, called the arrests “reprehensible” and ordered more than 8,000 Starbucks stores closed on the afternoon of May 29 so that nearly 175,000 employees can receive training on unconscious bias. Starbucks has not identified the employee who called police. Robinson said that he appreciates the public support but that anger and boycotting Starbucks are not the solution.

The men said they are looking for more lasting results and are in mediation with Starbucks to make changes, including the posting in stores of a customer bill of rights; the adoption of new policies on customer ejections and racial discrimination; and independent investigations of complaints. “You go from being someone who’s just trying to be an entrepreneur, having your own dreams and aspirations, and then this happens,” Nelson said. “How do you handle it? Do you stand up? Do you fight? Do you sit down and just watch everyone else fight for you? Do you let it slide, like we let everything else slide with injustice?”

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have a message for a bullied fourth-grader in Pennsylvania: “You are not alone.” The Yankees created an anti-bullying video and posted it to the team’s Twitter account in response to a video created by 10-year-old Cassidy Warner. The young girl from Scranton, Pennsylvania, has gone viral for a Facebook video in which she holds note cards recounting bullying she’s received in elementary school.

Yankees director of media relations Jason Zillo discovered Warner’s story during a pair of rainouts in Detroit last weekend. The Yankees then created a video featuring 24 players and manager Aaron Boone holding note cards telling Warner “we care about you” and inviting her to hang with the team at Yankee Stadium. Judge held up a card that read: “Count the New York Yankees among your friends!” Warner’s mother thanked the team for the post and wrote: “Let’s just say I cried!”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — In the wake of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, the state of Maryland is close to enacting a law that some experts say would set a new standard for how states deal with foreign interference in local elections. The measure is being considered by Gov. Larry Hogan — and if he signs it into law, it would require online platforms to create a database identifying those who purchase online ads in state and local elections — and how much they spend. The measure would effectively extend disclosure rules that apply to paid political ads for radio, television and print to social media.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Supreme Court case that involved a Connecticut woman and her little pink house is now a movie. When Susetto Kelo took her case to the high court in 2005, all the divorced mother of five grown sons wanted was to get to stay in her little pink house in New London. The city was trying to force her out to make way for development, and Kelo didn’t want to go. The court ruled against her.

Now, however, Kelo’s story has been turned into a movie. “Little Pink House” opens Friday in limited nationwide release. It’s a movie she and others hope will get people to think about the government’s power to take private property for public use. Governments can use that power as long as they fairly compensate owners.

NEW YORK (AP) — For what is believed to be the first time, the number of journalists working in local television newsrooms exceeds that of people in newspaper offices. The Radio Television Digital News Association estimates the local TV news employment at 27,100 journalists this year, down 500 from 2017. While the American Society of News Editors has stopped keeping count of newspaper employment, consultant Ken Doctor estimates it at 25,000 or slightly below.

It was only back in 2000 that the newspaper employment more than doubled that of TV news operations. The news editors estimated some 56,200 reporters and editors worked at newspapers that year. TV had 24,100 people working. The RTDNA said in a report Thursday that people who can do multimedia jobs are in demand at the TV stations.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prince thought he was taking a common painkiller but instead ingested a counterfeit pill containing the dangerously powerful drug fentanyl, a Minnesota prosecutor said Thursday as he announced that no charges would be filed in the musician’s death. Carver County Attorney Mark Metz said Prince had suffered from pain for years and was addicted to pain medication. While some of the superstar’s associates might have enabled his drug habit and tried to protect his privacy, authorities found “no direct evidence that a specific person provided the fentanyl.”

“In all likelihood, Prince had no idea that he was taking a counterfeit pill that could kill him,” Metz said.

The investigative materials — including documents, photos and videos — were posted online Thursday afternoon. Several videos show the pop superstar’s body on the floor of his Paisley Park estate, near an elevator. He is on his back, his head on the floor, eyes closed. His right hand is on his stomach and left arm on the floor.

Metz’s announcement came just hours after the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a doctor who was accused of illegally prescribing an opioid for Prince agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a civil violation of a federal drug law. Dr. Michael Todd Schulenberg allegedly wrote a prescription for oxycodone in the name of Prince’s bodyguard, intending for the potent painkiller to go Prince. That prescription was not linked to Prince’s death.

HOUSTON (AP) — The memorials to former first lady Barbara Bush have begun with a celebration of her life in front of Houston’s City Hall. Mayor Sylvester Turner and several of Houston’s leading clergy members from different faiths offered tributes to Bush. She died at her Houston home Tuesday at age 92. The Houston Children’s Chorus, a choir of 60 children that sang dozens of times for Mrs. Bush and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, performed at the City Hall event Thursday.

Meanwhile at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, rock star Bono praised Barbara Bush for her public service impulse. He said he believed that moved her son, former President George W. Bush, to create the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. Bono was at the center to accept a medal for distinguished leadership.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town is considering installing cameras at a park to catch dog owners who don’t clean up after their pets relieve themselves. New Canaan Parks and Recreation Chairwoman Sally Campbell tells Hearst Media Connecticut the plan to install cameras was just one part of an effort to address the park’s dog excrement problem. She says police are also stepping up patrols near parks. The parks commissioner says some cameras would be put in the parking lot to record license plates, while others would be hidden along trails so police could match pet owners with their vehicles and issue a fine. Not everyone is on board. Some said they were uneasy about being watched while on a trail, while others wonder how long the video would be kept.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — A 26-foot-long model of the Titanic made out of 56,000 Legos built by a boy in Iceland who has autism can now be seen in the U.S. The model of the ocean liner is on display through 2020 at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Brynjar Karl Birgisson says he started building the model when he was 10 years old, and it took him 11 months to finish. He’s now 15 years old and says the project helped him out of what he calls his “autistic fog.” He says being autistic can sound “a bit scary” but there are ways to “become more functional.” The Titanic sank April 15, 1912 after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — There will be no shortage of hand-me-downs for this Michigan kid. The Grand Rapids Press reports that Kateri and Jay Schwandt welcomed the birth of their son on Wednesday, five days before he was due. They have no daughters. But they do now have 14 boys. WOOD-TV reports that the boy weighs 8 pounds, 4 ounces and is 21 inches long. As with their last few children, the couple from Rockford, north of Grand Rapids, didn’t want to know the baby’s sex ahead of time. Jay Schwandt said earlier this year that he would have loved to have a girl, but didn’t think would be in the cards. He was right. Kateri Schwandt has said she’s used to large families. There were 14 kids in her family when she was growing up.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s official portrait will cost $85,000, which is more than taxpayers shelled out for paintings of his three predecessors combined. The Record reports that Australian artist Paul Newton will paint the portrait of the Republican who left office after eight years in January. The cost detail was obtained through an open records request. Democrats Jon Corzine, Richard Codey and Jim McGreevey spent a combined $74,500 for theirs. The Christie painting will likely be more formal than a photograph of him sitting on a beach closed to the public due to a budget stalemate last year. Christie appreciated luxury, watching the Dallas Cowboys from owner Jerry Jones’ box and going to Jordan on King Abdullah II’s dime.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A wayward tortoise that cracked its shell after falling off a 10-foot wall in California is recovering after vets used screws, zip ties and denture material to repair it. San Diego County Animal Services Director Dan DeSousa says the male 90-pound African spurred tortoise probably was a pet that got loose from a yard.

He says it was found on Sunday after falling over the wall while escaping a dog. DeSousa says the animal’s shell cracked into three pieces. Veterinarians repaired it Tuesday in a three-hour operation. The $4,000 cost is covered by the county’s Spirit Fund. The tortoise will live with a rescue group. DeSousa says it will take a year to heal but the 35- to 40-year-old tortoise could have many more decades of life.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Life imitated art at the Stanley Cup playoffs as the actor who played Puddy on the TV sitcom “Seinfeld” showed up at the game with his face painted as a New Jersey Devils fan. Patrick Warburton is a Devils fan and in a 1995 episode of the hit show he appeared with his face painted in red and green.

The team posted a video of Warburton on Wednesday cheering to the crowd at Newark’s Prudential Center that “we’re the Devils!” The 53-year-old stripped off his shirt to reveal a letter “D” on his chest. Warburton’s enthusiasm wasn’t enough. New Jersey lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1, giving Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead in the playoff series.

MIAMI (AP) — A masked Joel Embiid scored 23 points in his postseason debut, Marco Belinelli and Dario Saric each added 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 128-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Ben Simmons finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers, who won for the 18th time in their last 19 games and reclaimed home-court advantage.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta flashed the All-Star form that made Philadelphia covet the free-agent ace, striking out 10 and tossing one-hit ball over 7 innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rhys Hoskins homered and Cesar Hernandez had a three-run single for the Phillies.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators both have a chance to move on to round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins have a 3-1 lead over Philadelphia heading into Game 5 while the Predators have the same lead over the Colorado Avalanche. The Penguins are 8-5 in series-clinching games under head coach Mike Sullivan, a surge that’s allowed them to become the first team in nearly 20 years to win consecutive Stanley Cups.

