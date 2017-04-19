Home
Northumberland County Coroner seeks reelection

Northumberland County Coroner seeks reelection

WKOK Staff | |

COAL TOWNSHIP–  A row officer in Northumberland County is seeking reelection this year.  Coroner James Kelley announced today his intentions to serve another four-year term.  Kelley has been coroner since 2001 and served as a deputy coroner for twelve years prior to that.  He is the owner of Kelly Funeral Home in Coal Township and has been a licensed funeral director since 1985.

 

Kelly is certified by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General in medicolegal investigation for coroners, which allows him to serve as a full-time coroner.  He said in a news release that it would be an honor for him and his staff to continue serving and protecting the citizens of Northumberland County.  (Chad Hershberger)

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff