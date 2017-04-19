Northumberland County Coroner seeks reelection

COAL TOWNSHIP– A row officer in Northumberland County is seeking reelection this year. Coroner James Kelley announced today his intentions to serve another four-year term. Kelley has been coroner since 2001 and served as a deputy coroner for twelve years prior to that. He is the owner of Kelly Funeral Home in Coal Township and has been a licensed funeral director since 1985.

Kelly is certified by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General in medicolegal investigation for coroners, which allows him to serve as a full-time coroner. He said in a news release that it would be an honor for him and his staff to continue serving and protecting the citizens of Northumberland County. (Chad Hershberger)