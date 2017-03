SELINSGROVE – A teen girl who died with her father inside a home in Snyder County earlier this week died from carbon monoxide. Autopsy results were released on 15-year-old Jada Gillison. The cause of death for 41-year-old Donovan Gillison is still pending. The two were found dead inside a home on Fisher Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The investigation is ongoing. (Ali Stevens)