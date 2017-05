KULPMONT—Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley is investigating a possible opioid related death in Kulpmont this morning. Kelley says a 27-year-old male died at his home in Kulpmont and drug paraphernalia related to Heroin use was found at the scene. Toxicology testing is being performed.

The Coroner’s Office and Kulpmont Police Department are continuing the investigation. We will have more on this story as more information becomes available.