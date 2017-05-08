Coroner Kelley following two leads in unidentified body case

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley says has two leads on the identification of the body the was pulled out of the river over the weekend. Saturday Kelley said he couldn’t make a positive ID on the body due to the severe deterioration of the body.

Coroner Kelley is following two missing persons leads. One is from Northeastern, Pennsylvania and the other is from Bloomsburg. More on this story as it develops. Stay tuned to Newsradio 1070 WKOK, and WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)