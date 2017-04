SUNBURY—The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating living “blood relatives” of Scott William Adams, age 65 with the last residence of 5281 State Route 61, Paxinos.

Adams died of natural causes and was pronounced dead in his Apartment on April 9, 2017. Anyone with information is asked to contact Coroner James Kelley at the Northumberland County Communications Center at 570-988-4539.