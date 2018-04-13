Coroner: Autopsy results from Snydertown Road incident won’t be released today

Autopsy report from Snydertown Road incident won’t be released today

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Friday, an autopsy report won’t be released immediately on a woman found dead on Snydertown Road Wednesday.

The coroner said, until the woman’s identification is confirmed and the family notified, no additional information will be released by his office. The autopsy was set for 8 a.m. Friday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Troopers say some type of fatal incident occurred at 5:40 p.m. when a small SUV went off the road, flipped over multiple times and came to rest on its roof in a wooded area. The woman’s body was found nearby. After that, an extensive air and ground search took place, but for who or what, trooper’s won’t say. The road was closed for several hours.